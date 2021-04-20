IMA to educate people of Goa about COVID-19 waste disposal

In view of the rising number of coronavirus cases in Goa, the Indian Medical Association's state unit has decided to raise public awareness about the disposal of COVID-19 bio-waste.

Goa's coronavirus caseload rose to 68,152 on Monday after 940 people tested positive for the infection. The death toll mounted to 900 as 17 more patients succumbed to the infection, as per official data.

The IMA's Goa branch has now decided to prepare audio-visual presentations to educate the public on how to manage the continuously increasing COVID-19 bio-waste, use of pulse oximeter, and taking care of themselves during the pandemic, IMA state president Dr Vinayak Buvaji said.

The association has also decided to provide free teleconsultation to COVID-19 patients who are in home isolation and are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

Around 150 doctors have agreed to provide telephonic consultation to the COVID-19 patients in home isolation, the official said.

