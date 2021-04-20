Left Menu

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Thailand battles new wave Thai health authorities on Tuesday assured the public there were sufficient hospital beds for the rising number of coronavirus patients, amid a new wave of infections this month that has spread fast across the country.

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 15:25 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: India reports record daily death toll

India reported 1,761 deaths from COVID-19 overnight, its highest daily toll, with large parts of the country now under lockdown as a second wave has left people fighting for hospital beds, oxygen and medicines. The world's second most populous country is grappling with its biggest public health emergency after it lowered its guard when infections fell to a multi-month low in February, health experts and officials say.

On Tuesday, the health ministry reported 259,170 new infections, the world's highest daily rate. It has reported daily infections above the 200,000 mark for six days. U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world

The U.S. State Department said it will boost its "Do Not Travel" guidance to about 80% of countries worldwide, citing "unprecedented risk to travelers" from the COVID-19 pandemic. The State Department already listed 34 out of about 200 countries as "Level 4: Do Not Travel," including places like Chad, Kosovo, Kenya, Brazil, Argentina, Haiti, Mozambique, Russia and Tanzania.

Getting to 80% would imply adding nearly 130 countries. Thailand battles new wave

Thai health authorities on Tuesday assured the public there were sufficient hospital beds for the rising number of coronavirus patients, amid a new wave of infections this month that has spread fast across the country. Thailand's policy of hospitalising all those who test positive for COVID-19, even those without symptoms, has prompted concern about its capacity in the event of a surge in the number of patients with severe symptoms.

Authorities reported 1,443 new cases and 4 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing total infections to 45,185 with 108 fatalities overall. Thailand has been credited for its swift containment of earlier outbreaks, but has yet to start mass vaccinations. Ontario premier under fire

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the province expects to face a delay in the supply of AstraZeneca vaccine. Ford has faced criticism in recent days as Ontario's pandemic spirals out of control, and he has sought to shift the blame to the sluggish supply of vaccines coming from the federal government.

No other Canadian province reported a drop in AstraZeneca supply on Monday. New Zealand airport worker tests positive

New Zealand authorities reported that a worker in Auckland airport has tested positive for COVID-19, but doubted whether the new case would warrant ordering a pause in quarantine-free travel with Australia. Australia and New Zealand opened a travel bubble on Monday, after both countries had closed borders in March 2020 to non-citizens and permanent residents.

"When we opened, on both sides, we of course knew we would continue to have cases connected to our border," New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. "We accept that's going to be part of our journey together, I think Australia accepts that." (Compiled by Linda Noakes; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

People will have blood on their hands, if medicines and resources are diverted without application of mind: HC to Centre.

People will have blood on their hands, if medicines and resources are diverted without application of mind HC to Centre....

Israeli police scuffle with protesters in Arab neighbourhood

Israeli police scuffled with protesters in an Arab neighbourhood in Tel Aviv for a second night late Monday after the assault of a rabbi over the weekend.The protesters, including Arabs and Jews, say Jewish nationalist religious groups are ...

COVID-19 patient dies, mob led by kin ransack hosp, hit staff

A mob of 10-12 people have been booked for allegedly vandalising a hospital and beating up its staff in Punes Pimpri Chinchwad area after the death of a COVID-19 patient, police said on Tuesday.The incident took place in Cantonment Hospital...

Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine brings in $100 mln in quarterly sales

Johnson Johnson, whose COVID-19 vaccine was put on pause last week to review reports of rare blood clots, reported 100 million in first-quarter sales of the shot on Tuesday and tightened its forecast for profits this year.The company has p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021