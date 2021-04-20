Left Menu

Around 2,700 beds for COVID patients will be added in Delhi in next few days: Sisodia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 15:45 IST
Around 2,700 beds for COVID patients will be added in Delhi in next few days: Sisodia
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Around 2,700 beds will be added at different hospitals and facilities in the national capital in the next few days for COVID-19 patients, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Tuesday and assured people that there is no need to panic.

As the coronavirus crisis deepened further, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a six-day lockdown in the national capital from 10 pm on Monday till 5 am on April 26, saying it was necessary to deal with the rising number of COVID-19 cases as the city's health system was stretched to its limit.

''In 2.5 weeks, bed count has gone up by three times here. In the next few days, 2,700 more beds will be arranged. Most of the COVID-19 patients are recovering in home isolation. ''I urge those who need hospitals to check the mobile app beforehand for bed availability and then proceed further. The number of COVID-19 beds in Delhi on April 3 was 6,071 which has gone up to 19,101 on April 20,'' Sisodia said at a virtual press conference.

There are 320 beds in Burari Hospital, which will be increased to 800. The capacity of beds at Ambedkar Nagar Hospital will be increased from 200 to 600. The beds at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital will be increased from 250 to 750, he said.

Around 250 beds will be added at Acharya Shree Bhikshu and DRDO's COVID-19 Centre. The number of beds in the Satyawadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital of Narela will be increased from 200 to 400, the minister said.

Sisodia, who is also the Nodal Health Minister of COVID-19, said a Delhi government school will be connected to the LNJP hospital which will include 125 beds and a centre of 500 beds will be set up in the Commonwealth Games Village.

''All these beds will be ready in the next four to five days. There are about 2,500 beds that are still vacant in Delhi. ''People should not rush to hospitals in fear, but adopt home isolation as an effective model to treat COVID-19. Home isolation is the most effective way to fight the disease. During home isolation, doctors regularly keep in touch with people over the phone. If you have high fever or severe symptoms, then only go to hospitals,'' he said.

The deputy chief minister appealed to the people not to panic and to follow all the rules of lockdown.

''Before going to a hospital, the people must check the status of bed availability in hospitals on the 'Delhi Corona App' as it shall save their time. If a hospital is showing false information on the app or refusing people despite having beds then action will be taken against that facility,'' he said.

Delhi on Monday recorded 240 deaths due to the coronavirus, the highest since the pandemic began over a year ago, and 23,686 cases with a positivity rate of 26.12 per cent. The city has reported 823 deaths due to the deadly virus in a matter of five days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

