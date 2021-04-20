Left Menu

Turkey's coronavirus infections amount to 1% of working age population, data shows

In Turkey, second only to India in new coronavirus cases, a recent surge has brought active infections to a peak equivalent to nearly 1% of working age people, a calculation based on health ministry data showed on Tuesday. Deaths from COVID-19 hit a record 341 on Monday despite more than 20 million vaccines having been administered.

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 16:57 IST
Turkey's coronavirus infections amount to 1% of working age population, data shows

In Turkey, second only to India in new coronavirus cases, a recent surge has brought active infections to a peak equivalent to nearly 1% of working age people, a calculation based on health ministry data showed on Tuesday.

Deaths from COVID-19 hit a record 341 on Monday despite more than 20 million vaccines having been administered. About 551,000 Turks have active COVID-19 cases, compared to a working age population of some 57 million, based on a Reuters calculation of official deaths, recoveries and total cases.

The country, with a population of 84 million, ranks fourth globally in new virus cases on a seven-day average, according to Reuters data. In the last two days, only far larger India has topped Turkey's number of cases. Istanbul and other parts of the densely populated northwest have emerged as hot spots, and President Tayyip Erdogan last week reversed course to tighten social restrictions for the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan.

The health minister said on Monday health workers are feeling the burden in Istanbul and provinces Canakkale and Tekirdag, where intensive care units are more than two-thirds full. Up to 300 people waited outside Ankara City Hospital late into the evening on Monday after people aged 55 years and older became eligible for a shot.

"When I saw the line I thought everyone in Ankara is older than 55," said Ayse Filiz Balkanli, 56, a retired banker who waited more than an hour. "We were very worried at first, thinking we may catch the virus, but when we saw the line was moving fast we were relieved."

Hikmet Dogan, a hotel worker who received his first shot in Istanbul this month, said of the rising numbers: "People are very frustrated. They want to go out and shop." New cases hit a peak of more than 63,000 last Friday, and have multiplied five-fold since early March when Erdogan loosened social curbs in what he called a period of "controlled normalisation".

The U.S.-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimates Turkey's hospitalization rate will peak next week, and its daily death rate around May 5. The vaccine programme began in mid-January and has delivered some 20.3 million doses, including nearly 8 million people having received two shots, government data shows.

It has relied on Sinovac's CoronaVac shot but this month added jabs by Pfizer and BioNTech.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Goa: Disqualification pleas against 12 MLAs who joined BJP dismissed

In a major relief for the BJP government in Goa, Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar on Tuesday dismissed disqualification petitions against twelve MLAs including ten former Congress legislators who crossed over to the ruling party in 2019.The...

Mamata hits out at Centre's Covid vaccination policy, calls it hollow, evasion of responsibility

A day after the central government announced the liberalised and accelerated phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination policy to be flagged off from May 1, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendr...

COVID-19 situation in Palghar could get precarious: Minister

People must follow COVID-19 norms stringently and avoid going to markets regularly to stem the outbreak as the situation in Palghar could turn precarious in two weeks if the current rise in cases continued, Maharashtra minister Dada Bhuse s...

SoftBank-backed WeWork to begin accepting payments in cryptocurrencies

SoftBank-backed office-sharing startup WeWork said on Tuesday it would begin accepting payments in select cryptocurrencies and partner with Coinbase Global Inc and payment app Bitpay to facilitate transactions.WeWork joins a clutch of high-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021