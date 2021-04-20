Left Menu

UP's COVID toll surpasses 10K with 162 more deaths; 29,754 new cases

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-04-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 19:07 IST
UP's COVID toll surpasses 10K with 162 more deaths; 29,754 new cases

The death toll from COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh crossed the 10,000-mark on Tuesday with 162 more fatalities, while the infection tally exceeded nine lakh after detection of 29,754 fresh cases, according to a senior official.

The state had recorded 167 coronavirus-related deaths, its biggest single-day death count so far, on Monday and the largest one-day spike of 30,596 fresh cases on Sunday.

The recovery count rose to 6,75,702 in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday with over 14,391 patients discharged in the past 24 hours, Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

The number of active cases now stands at 2,23,544 in the state, he said.

The new fatalities and cases pushed the death toll in the state to 10,159 and the infection count to 9,09,405, the senior official said.

Among the fresh cases, a maximum of 5,014 were recorded in Lucknow, 2,175 in Allahabad, 1740 in Kanpur, 1,637 in Varanasi, 1,287 in Meerut, 913 in Bareilly, 640 in Gautam Buddha Nagar, a health bulletin issued here said.

Of the fresh deaths, a maximum of 28 were reported from Kanpur, 19 from state capital Lucknow, 13 from Allahabad, eight from Gautam Buddh Nagar and seven from Varanasi, it said.

On the bright side, the number of recoveries is also increasing. While 3,590 patients were discharged in Lucknow, 1,855 were discharged in Varanasi, 1,734 in Allahabad, 954 in Allahabad, the bulletin added.

Of the total active cases, 1,76,760 are in home isolation, 4,455 are undergoing treatment at private hospitals and the rest are admitted to government hospitals, Prasad said.

He said over 3.86 crore samples have so far been tested for COVID-19 in the state, which included over two lakh tests on Monday.

About the ongoing COVID vaccination drive, he said a total of 1,09,34,566 doses were administered to people in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Yediyurappa thanks Modi for clearing Metro projects

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for clearing the two crucial Metro Rail routes, including the one connecting to the International Airport.Union Cabinet approves two...

EU carbon price hits record high above 45 euros a tonne

The price of benchmark European Union carbon permits rose to a record high of 45 euros 54 a tonne on Tuesday, increasing costs for polluters. The contract for EU Allowances EUAs was up nearly 2 at 45.12 euros a tonne at around 1430 GMT, its...

Reliance increases supply of oxygen to over 700 tonnes a day to COVID-hit states

Billionaire Mukesh Ambanis Reliance Industries Ltd has tweaked manufacturing at its Jamnagar oil refineries to produce over 700 tonnes a day of medical-grade oxygen which is being supplied free of cost to states badly affected by COVID-19, ...

Indian PM Modi to address the nation as COVID-19 cases hit record high

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 845 p.m. 1515 GMT on Tuesday on COVID-19, according to the leaders official Twitter handle, as infections and deaths in India surge to record highs.India is the country currentl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021