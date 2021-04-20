Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir reports highest single-day spike of 2,030 COVID-19 cases

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 20-04-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 19:11 IST
Jammu and Kashmir recorded its highest single-day spike of 2,030 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which includes 352 travellers, taking the infection tally in the union territory past 1.50 lakh, officials said here.

They said eight more fatalities were registered in a span of 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 2,071.

Of the fresh cases, 944 are from Jammu division and 1,086 from Kashmir division, the officials said, adding that the union territory's total caseload now stands at 1,50,238.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 647 new cases, including 58 travellers, followed by 501 in Jammu district and 143 in Reasi.

The number of active cases of the disease now stands at 13,470, while 1,34,697 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

