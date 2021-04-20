EU regulator finds possible link between J&J COVID-19 vaccine and blood clots

EU regulator finds possible link between J&J COVID-19 vaccine and blood clotsReuters | Updated: 20-04-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 19:42 IST
Europe's drug regulator has found a possible link between Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine and rare blood clotting issues in adults who had received the shot in the United States, the watchdog said on Tuesday.
