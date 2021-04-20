Mexico president receives AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador received the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at his regular daily news conference on Tuesday.

The 67-year-old, who had contracted the coronavirus in January, said he wanted to encourage all older adults to also get vaccinated. "We're sure there is no risk, no danger, that there are no serious side effects," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)