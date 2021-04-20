Maha: Latur sees 1,477 COVID-19 cases, 26 more casualties

With the addition of 1,477 COVID- 19 cases, the tally in Maharashtra's Latur district rose to 58,240 on Tuesday, an official from the health department said.

The district also recorded 26 casualties during the day that rose the toll to 988, the official said.

At least 41,052 patients have recovered from the infection so far, leaving the district with 16,200 active cases, he said.

Of the active cases, 2,398 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals, 2,060 are in COVID-19 care centres and 11,742 are in home isolation, he said.

A total of 2,35,806 swab samples have been tested in the district till date, the official added.

