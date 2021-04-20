Punjab reports 61 virus deaths, 4,673 cases

The coronavirus fatality count in Punjab rose to 8,045 with 61 more deaths reported on Tuesday as 4,673 fresh cases took the state's infection tally to 3,09,316, according to a medical bulletin. The maximum seven deaths were reported from Patiala, followed by six in Amritsar and five each in Ludhiana, Mohali and SBS Nagar, it said. Ludhiana reported 778 cases, the maximum in the state, followed by 698 in Mohali, 556 in Bathinda, 454 in Jalandhar and 434 in Patiala. Currently, the number of active cases stands at 36,709. A total of 3,198 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 2,64,562, the bulletin said.

There are 48 critical patients on ventilator while 480 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. A total of 66,90,798 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported 602 cases, taking the infection tally to 35,148. Death of four more people, including a 92-year-old patient, took the fatality count to 421 in the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, according to a medical bulletin. The number of active cases stood at 3,959, the bulletin said, adding that 443 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection. So far, 30,768 people have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said. A total of 3,68,438 samples have been taken for testing so far, of which 3,32,216 tested negative while reports of 68 are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)