Left Menu

No respite from COVID rage in Bihar:10,455 new cases, 51 more deaths

PTI | Patna | Updated: 20-04-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 21:41 IST
No respite from COVID rage in Bihar:10,455 new cases, 51 more deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

After 51 more fatalities, the death toll due to coronavirus rose to 1841 in Bihar on Tuesday, with capital Patna being worst-hit, health department bulletin said. The state reported 10,455 new cases, taking the tally to 3,42,059, it said.

Among the latest deaths, Patna and Gaya reported 11 fatalities each, whileBhagalpur accounted for 5 deaths, four casualties each came from Jehanabad and West Champaran, three persons each died in Aurangabad and Munger, Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur two each and one person each died in Arwal, Banka, Bhojpur, Lakhisarai, Madhepura and Nawada.

Out of 10,455 fresh cases of positivity, Patnaalone accounted for 2186.

Other major coronavirus-hit districts are: Gaya with 1081 cases, Muzaffarpur (544), Saran (530), Bhagalpur (449) Nalanda (375), Aurangabad (350) and Begusarai (346).

A total of 3577 patients recovered in last 24 hours across the state while overall 2,83,863 have been cured since the outbreak of the contagion last year.

Recovery rate has slided to 82.99 per cent.

Overall 1,06,156 samples were tested since Monday in the state while over 2.54 crore samples have been clinically examined from the beginning. There are 56,354 active cases in the state at present.

On vaccination front, 93,164 citizens were administered jabs Tuesday while a total of 61,68,593 have been inoculated so far.

The Nitish Kumar government had since Sunday night imposed curfew from 9 pm to 5 am across the state to put a brake on the spread of infection.

Medical Superintendent of AIIMS Patna, C M Singh told PTI that the hospital has expanded its bed capacity for COVID patients to 250 and all of them are occupied.

He further said that the hospital has adequate supply of liquified oxygen and doctors are on duty round-the-clock in every ward.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

EU regulator backs J&J shot, finds possible link to clots

Europes drug regulator has found a possible link between Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine and rare blood clotting issues in adults who received doses in the United States, but backed its overall benefits against any risks. The European Me...

UK records another 2,524 coronavirus cases, 33 deaths

Another 2,524 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,393,307, according to official figures released Tuesday. The country also reported another 33 coronavirus-...

Odisha CM asks officials to be ready for return of migrants as COVID cases surge

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday directed officials to be prepared for the return of migrant workers following the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country and asked people to act responsibly as the state is facing a grave ...

As more states opt for lockdown-like restrictions, PM says lockdown should be the "last resort"

As more states went for lockdown-like restrictions to battle the raging second COVID-19 wave, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday stressed that use of lockdown should be the last resort and that the focus should rather be on micro-conta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021