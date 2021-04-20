Left Menu

JSW Steel agrees to supply 400 MT of oxygen per day to K'taka to treat COVID patients

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-04-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 22:13 IST
In view of the possible shortage of oxygen in the state, JSW Steel has agreed to supply 400 metric tonnes of liquefied oxygen per day to Karnataka to treat COVID-19 patients.

The comes after the meeting between state Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh R Nirani and the representatives of JSW Steel led by Deputy Managing Director Dr Vinod Nowal, the minister's office said in a statement.

''Amidst worsening situation in the state, Nirani took the initiative to augment the supply of oxygen to hospitals.

He convened a meeting with representatives of several steel companies who produce liquefied oxygen in their plants for their use in steel production,'' the statement read.

The minister stressed the need to produce oxygen in huge quantities to address the public health emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He urged steel companies to respond to the crisis and produce oxygen on a war-footing and supply them to hospitals on priority basis.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

