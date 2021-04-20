Left Menu

No let up in COVID cases in Bengal;TMC MP Mausam Noor infected for second time

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-04-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 23:10 IST
No let up in COVID cases in Bengal;TMC MP Mausam Noor infected for second time

With three more rounds of voting left, the West Bengal on Tuesday registered its highest-ever single-day spike of 9,819 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 6,78,172, state health department said in its bulletin.

The number of new infections in a day has more than doubled since April 13, the bulletin noted.

At least 46 more people succumbed to the infection, pushing the toll to 10,652.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Mausam Benazir Noor tested positive for the COVID-19, a day before party supremo and chief minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to hold a rally in Chanchal in Noor's native Malda district on Wednesday.

Noor, who had tested positive for the contagion last year also, has been advised to go for home isolation, health department sources said.

North 24 Parganas district accounted for 15 deaths, while the city registered 13 fatalities, it said.

In Malda there were 4 COVID-19 deaths, while two each were recorded in Hooghly, Howrah, Paschim Bardhaman districts.

There was one death each in South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipore, Purulia, Nadia, Murshidabad, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong and Darjeeling, the bulletin stated.

Continous surge in coronavirus cases is a cause of worry for the West Bengal which is witnessing assembly elections.

Out of eight-phase polls, five are over and three legs are left.

The sixth phase of voting is on Thursday. The last two rounds will take place on April 26 and April 29.

Results will be declared on May 2 along with other three states and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Out of the 46 deaths, 32 were due to the co-morbidities, where COVID-19 was incidental.

In the city, highest-single-da spike of 2,234 fresh were recorded while in North 24 Parganas (1,902), South 24 Parganas (581), Howrah (577), Paschim Bardhaman (547) and in Hooghly (490).

Since Monday, 4,805 recoveries have been recorded in the state, with the discharge rate currently standing at 89.82 per cent.

Till Tuesday, 6,09,134 people have recovered in West Bengal, the bulletin said.

Accordingly, the number of active cases has risen to 58,386, the bulletin stated.

As many as 50,044 samples have been tested in West Bengal in the past 24 hours which pushed the total number of such clinical examinations to 99,00,322, the department added.

On Tuesday, the state lost one doctor, first this year, to the disease, a state health department official said.

Dr Anup Mukhopadhyay (55), who was in-charge of the medical store in ESI Hospital Joka died at the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, he said.

''The doctor had certain co-morbidities other than kidney ailments. He underwent dialysis on Monday but could not continue his fight against the disease and passed away on Tuesday evening,'' the health department official said.

During the day, 2,17,028 people were vaccinated in West Bengal.

Around 1,06,791 people took the first dose and 93,018 took the second shot.

So far, cumulatively 92,07,183 people have been inocultaed in West Bengal, he said adding that three minor AEFI cases were reported during Tuesday's vaccination programme.

Meanwhile, the state government on Tuesday decided to increase the bed count at each state-run hospital by 25 per cent.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by chief secretary Alapan Bandyophyay and other senior officials of the state government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Veteran actor Kishore Nandlaskar dies due to COVID-19

Veteran actor Kishore Nandlaskar, who featured in several Marathi and Hindi films like Purna Satya and Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hai, died on Tuesday due to COVID-19 complications. He was 81.Nandlaskar was admitted to Global COVID centre in...

Mamata providing misleading info on Centre's COVID-19 measures: Dilip Ghosh

Alleging that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was carrying out a false propaganda to belittle the Centres measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh urged people to steer clear of all misleading informat...

Lockdowns should be last resort: Modi, urges states to convince migrants to stay put and protect their lives and livelihoods

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that lockdowns should be the last resort to deal with the raging COVID-19 pandemic, and sought to deliver a message to reassure the nation that his government was making all efforts to augmen...

BRIEF-Sputnik V Says Would Like To Confirm EU Medicines Agency Executive Director's Statement That No Cases Of CVST Registered In Sputnik V Vaccinated

Sputnik V WOULD LIKE TO CONFIRM EU MEDICINES AGENCY EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS STATEMENT THAT NO CASES OF CVST REGISTERED IN SPUTNIK V VACCINATED AS PER EARLIER STATEMENT Source httpsbit.ly3n6hsmQAlso Read Long queues in Pakistan to buy Sputnik V ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021