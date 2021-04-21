Johnson & Johnson said it will resume rolling out its COVID-19 vaccine in Europe after the region's medical regulator said the benefits of the shot outweigh the risk of very rare, potentially lethal blood clots. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* At least 12 of the European Union's 27-member states have said they are confident they can vaccinate 70% of their adult population by mid-July. * The Netherlands will ease lockdown measures from next week despite high infection rates and said it would resume the use of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine from Wednesday.

* Iceland's government said it would propose tightening some of its border controls to ease domestic restrictions. * Swedes under 65 who have had one shot of AstraZeneca's vaccine will be given a different vaccine for their second dose.

AMERICAS * Canada and the United States extended a land-border closure for non-essential travellers, while air passengers arriving in Canada will continue to be tested for COVID-19 ahead of a hotel quarantine period.

* Canada's biggest city Toronto and neighbouring Peel, both of which are in the middle of a third wave of infections, said they would order businesses to close if they had outbreaks involving five or more people. * An Argentine firm has produced test batches of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, the first in Latin America, with aims to scale up manufacturing of the drug by mid-year.

* Brazil is negotiating to buy a new tranche of 100 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Authorities in Delhi said the Indian capital's hospitals would start running out of medical oxygen by Wednesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country faced a coronavirus "storm" overwhelming its health system. * India has waived import duty on COVID-19 drug Remdesivir until Oct. 31, as infections surge to record highs and lead to a shortage of the anti-viral medicine.

* Japan's glacial COVID-19 inoculation push is prompting some foreign residents to consider flying to other countries to get vaccinated, as the pandemic surges again with no shots in sight for everyday people. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Israel expects to include children in its second round of vaccinations and said it had signed a new agreement to buy Moderna's booster shot against COVID-19 variants. * Turkey recorded 346 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Tuesday, registering the highest daily death toll since the beginning of the pandemic.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Sinovac Biotech has supplied 260 million doses of its vaccine globally, with over 60% supplied to countries outside China, its CEO said.

* Johnson & Johnson is seeking approval from India's drug regulator to conduct a local clinical trial of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in the country. * A German scientist studying extremely rare blood clots linked to AstraZeneca's vaccine said Johnson & Johnson has agreed to work with him on the research after similar serious side effects emerged in recipients of its shot.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * A gauge of stock prices across the world fell on Tuesday and oil prices also slipped as concern lingered over rising global COVID-19 cases and their effect on the global economic rebound.

* Buyers are turning up the heat on Canada's searing hot housing market, their frenzy leading to record sales, prices and starts, but in a budget unveiled on Monday the federal government did little to tamp down the fire. (Compiled by Ramakrishnan M., Anita Kobylinska and Sarah Morland; Edited by Gareth Jones, Jonathan Oatis and Arun Koyyur)

