China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases vs 10 a day earlier

The National Health Commission said in a statement that two of the new cases were local infections in southwestern Yunnan province, where a city on the border with Myanmar reported a new cluster in late March. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to seven from nine cases a day earlier.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 21-04-2021 06:17 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 06:17 IST
China reported 21 new mainland COVID-19 cases on April 20, up from 10 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that two of the new cases were local infections in southwestern Yunnan province, where a city on the border with Myanmar reported a new cluster in late March.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to seven from nine cases a day earlier. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,541, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

