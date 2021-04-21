Left Menu

COVID-19 patient dies in Kota hospital due to low oxygen supply

A COVID-19 patient died allegedly due to low oxygen supply in New Medical College Hospital (NMCH), Kota on Tuesday.

ANI | Kota (Rajasthan) | Updated: 21-04-2021 11:11 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 11:11 IST
Visuals from NMCH (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A COVID-19 patient died allegedly due to low oxygen supply in New Medical College Hospital (NMCH), Kota on Tuesday. "We faced a 2-5 minute disturbance due to lack of cylinders resulting in the death of a woman. The amount of pressure to operate ventilator had gone down," said Nilesh Jain, Hospital Superintendent.

The hospitals in the country have been grappling with depleting supply of medical oxygen amid spiralling COVID-19 cases. India is currently witnessing a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic reported nearly 3 lakh fresh infections in the last 24 hours - the highest since the pandemic broke out last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

