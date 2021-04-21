Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 13:43 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday.

1:14 p.m.

Serum Institute of India (SII) announces a price of Rs 600 per dose for COVID vaccine supplies to private hospitals and Rs 400 per dose to state governments.

12:28 p.m.

THE New COVID-19 vaccine may provide protection against existing, future strains, scientists say.

12:21 p.m.

Modi govt's lack of foresight compelled India to become vaccine importer; COVID-19 vaccine strategy discriminatory: Priyanka Gandhi.

11:46 a.m.

Noted Bengali poet Shankha Ghosh dies days after testing positive for COVID-19, says his family.

11:07 a.m.

India becomes the fastest country to administer 13 crore COVID vaccine doses: Health ministry.

10:27 a.m.

COVID-19: Record 2,023 fresh fatalities, 2,95,041 cases in single day.

10:12 a.m.

Active COVID-19 cases in the country recorded at 21,57,538: Union Health Ministry.

10:11 a.m.

Single day rise of 2,95,041 COVID-19 infections, 2,023 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 1,56,16,130, death toll to 1,82,553: Government.

10:07 a.m.

Telangana's daily coronavirus cases continue to soar and a record one-day increase of 6,542 fresh infections was registered in the last 24 hours, taking the total positives to over 3.67 lakh, while the toll rose to 1876 with 20 more fatalities.

9:40 a.m.

Some major government and private hospitals in Delhi received a fresh stock of medical oxygen in the early hours of Wednesday, averting a crisis just in time, according to officials.

9:35 a.m.

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally crosses the 5,000-mark with 90 fresh cases.

8:45 a.m.

With the addition of 4,599 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in the Thane district of Maharashtra has risen to 4,25,987, an official said.

