Andhra Pradesh receives two lakh doses of Covishield vaccine
Two lakh doses of Covishield vaccine landed at Gannavaram Airport Vijayawada on Wednesday.ANI | Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 21-04-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 14:04 IST
Two lakh doses of Covishield vaccine landed at Gannavaram Airport Vijayawada on Wednesday. COVID-19 vaccine maker Serum Institute of India (SII), Pune sent the supply to the state via air.
From the airport, the vaccine has been sent to the state storage centre located at Gannavaram by road transport. Covishield vaccine will be distributed to various districts as per the orders of the Medical and Health department of the state.
Earlier this month, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had instructed the state's health department to urge Centre to send more COVID-19 vaccine doses after they reported that the stock could last only for two days. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
