Now, DSGMC home-delivers langar to families infected with COVID

Amid a huge spike in COVID-19 cases in the city, the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee DSGMC has restarted its langar sewa, this time even delivering food to families who have tested positive and are unable to cook or arrange a meal for themselves.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 14:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Amid a huge spike in COVID-19 cases in the city, the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has restarted its langar Sewa, this time even delivering food to families who have tested positive and are unable to cook or arrange a meal for themselves. The DSGMC, which started its home-delivery services on Tuesday, has launched several helpline numbers where people can call them and ask for home delivery of food.

''We are delivering food to families who have been tested COVID-19 positive and are unable to cook or arrange food for themselves. Nutritious, healthy, and tasty food is being packed for such families, and the teams delivering food packets are using PPE kits and other safety wears,'' DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said in a statement.

Besides home delivery, the DSGMC is also serving langar to a large number of poor families, including migrant laborers, in these difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

''Be it 1 lakh or 2 lakh, we are ready to serve langar to as many people on a daily basis and have started our preparations accordingly,'' he added.

Delhi, which is presently under a six-day lockdown till April 26, is one of the worst-hit cities in the ongoing pandemic. A record 28,395 coronavirus cases and 277 deaths were recorded in the national capital on Tuesday amid a ''serious oxygen crisis'' unfolding in the city.

