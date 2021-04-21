Left Menu

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 18:48 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday.

6:17 p.m.

Night curfew in Goa from April 21 to 30 to curb COVID-19 cases: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

4:26 p.m.

Bharat Biotech says Covaxin has shown 78 percent efficacy against mild to severe COVID-19.

3:41 p.m.

Himachal Pradesh reported 823 new COVID-19 cases and 13 fatalities, pushing the state's infection tally to 80,233 and the death toll to 1,219.

3:14 p.m.

Odisha reports 4,851 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more fatalities.

3:02 p.m.

Simple oral hygiene could help reduce COVID-19 severity, study finds.

2:50 p.m.

At least 22 patients die due to the interrupted supply of oxygen at a civic hospital for COVID-19 patients in Nashik in Maharashtra following the leakage from an oxygen storage plant, district collector Suraj Mandhare said.

2:45 p.m.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Rajasthan are among 10 states that account for over 76 per cent of the 2,95,041 new cases registered in the country, the Union Health Ministry said.

1:14 p.m.

Serum Institute of India (SII) announces a price of Rs 600 per dose for COVID vaccine supplies to private hospitals and Rs 400 per dose to state governments.

12:28 p.m.

New COVID-19 vaccine may provide protection against existing, future strains, scientists say.

12:21 p.m.

Modi govt's lack of foresight compelled India to become vaccine importer; COVID-19 vaccine strategy discriminatory: Priyanka Gandhi.

11:46 a.m.

Noted Bengali poet Shankha Ghosh dies days after testing positive for COVID-19, says his family.

11:07 a.m.

India becomes fastest country to administer 13 crore COVID vaccine doses: Health ministry.

10:27 a.m.

COVID-19: Record 2,023 fresh fatalities, 2,95,041 cases in single day.

10:12 a.m.

Active COVID-19 cases in country recorded at 21,57,538: Union Health Ministry.

10:11 a.m.

Single day rise of 2,95,041 COVID-19 infections, 2,023 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 1,56,16,130, death toll to 1,82,553: Government.

10:07 a.m.

Telangana's daily coronavirus cases continue to soar and a record one-day increase of 6,542 fresh infections were registered in the last 24 hours, taking the total positives to over 3.67 lakh, while the toll rose to 1876 with 20 more fatalities.

9:40 a.m.

Some major government and private hospitals in Delhi received fresh stock of medical oxygen in the early hours of Wednesday, averting a crisis just in time, according to officials.

9:35 a.m.

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally crosses 5,000-mark with 90 fresh cases.

8:45 a.m.

With the addition of 4,599 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra has risen to 4,25,987, an official said.

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

