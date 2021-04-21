Biden to say US will soon hit 200 million goal on vaccine shots-official
“In today’s remarks, the president will note that the United States will reach over 200 million shots this week," the official said. Biden is to speak about vaccinations and his team's response to the pandemic at 1:15 p.m. EDT.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-04-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 19:32 IST
President Joe Biden will announce on Wednesday that the United States will reach his 100-day goal of getting 200 million coronavirus vaccine shots in arms this week, a White House official said. The goal is being achieved more than a week before Biden hits his 100th day in office as his administration accelerates vaccination programs amid a surge of new infections.
His original goal was to have 100 million shots in arms by his 100th day, but that was easily surpassed. "In today's remarks, the president will note that the United States will reach over 200 million shots this week," the official said.
Biden is to speak about vaccinations and his team's response to the pandemic at 1:15 p.m. EDT.
