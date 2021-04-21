Left Menu

France reports 5,959 people in intensive care units for COVID-19

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 21-04-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 22:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

France on Wednesday reported 34,968 new coronavirus cases, down from 43,098 a day earlier.

Data from the health ministry also showed that 5,959 people were in intensive care units with COVID-19, down by 25 from Tuesday.

The ministry reported 313 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals.

