France reports 5,959 people in intensive care units for COVID-19

France reports 5,959 people in intensive care units for COVID-19Reuters | Paris | Updated: 21-04-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 22:09 IST
France on Wednesday reported 34,968 new coronavirus cases, down from 43,098 a day earlier.
Data from the health ministry also showed that 5,959 people were in intensive care units with COVID-19, down by 25 from Tuesday.
The ministry reported 313 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals.
