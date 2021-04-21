South African researchers hope to restart J&J vaccination next week

South African researchers hope to restart J&J vaccination next weekReuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 21-04-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 22:31 IST
South African researchers hope to restart use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine next week in an "implementation study" immunising healthcare workers, a top local scientist said on Wednesday. South Africa suspended the study last week after U.S. federal health agencies recommended pausing use of J&J's vaccine because of rare cases of blood clots.
"We do hope to start again next week," South African Medical Research Council President Glenda Gray said during a webinar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
