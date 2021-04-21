Left Menu

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccine coverage cross 13.22 cr doses

The total COVID-19 vaccinations across the country have crossed more than the 13.22 crore mark on Wednesday, said the Union Health Ministry.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 22:48 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

According to an official release, more than 21.21 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 8 pm on Wednesday, while the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 13,22,40,352 at the same time.

"These include 92,19,080 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 58,51,361 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,16,28,882 frontline workers (FLWs) (first dose), 59,32,541 FLWs (second dose), 4,43,89,584 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (first dose), 16,28,837 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (second dose), 4,78,44,204 for above 60 years (first dose) and 57,45,863 for above 60 years (second dose)," it said. The Ministry said a total of 21,21,042 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm today, the ninety-sixth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination.

"Out of which 14,35,858 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 6,85,184 beneficiaries received the second dose of the vaccine as per the provisional report," it added. (ANI)

