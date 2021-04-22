Left Menu

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Argentina's COVID-19 deaths hit 60,000 amid a sharp second wave, while India battled a nationwide shortage of oxygen and a surge in infections, with at least 24 patients dying on Wednesday when the oxygen supply to their ventilators ran out. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * India's only domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, has been found to be 78% effective in a second analysis of clinical trials done around the country, its makers said.

22-04-2021
Argentina's COVID-19 deaths hit 60,000 amid a sharp second wave, while India battled a nationwide shortage of oxygen and a surge in infections, with at least 24 patients dying on Wednesday when the oxygen supply to their ventilators ran out. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* European countries prepared to start using Johnson & Johnson's vaccine and speed up their vaccination campaigns after Europe's drug regulator backed the shot and deliveries started trickling in after a week-long pause. * Sweden warned of new and tougher steps if people chose to ignore existing restrictions.

* Police clashed with protesters in Berlin as they tried to disperse a rally against the lockdown, as parliament approved a law to give Chancellor Angela Merkel's government more powers to fight a third wave. * Poland will reopen hair salons and let some children return to schools in 11 of its 16 regions from April 26, as daily case numbers start to fall.

* Domestic travel restrictions in France are expected to be lifted on May 3. AMERICAS

* A U.S. plant that was making JNJ's vaccine must fix a long list of problems including peeling paint, shoddy cleanups and poorly-trained staff to resume operation, according to a highly critical report by the Food and Drug Administration. * U.S. President Joe Biden announced tax credits for certain businesses that pay employees who take time off to get vaccines.

* The U.S. State Department has added at least 116 countries this week to its "Level Four: Do Not Travel" advisory list. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Japan is considering a state of emergency for Tokyo and Osaka as new case numbers surge, broadcaster NHK reported. * South Korea hopes its ally the United States will help it tackle a shortage of vaccines in return for test kits and masks Seoul sent to Washington earlier in the pandemic, the foreign minister said.

* The Serum Institute of India will be able to raise its monthly output of the AstraZeneca vaccine to 100 million doses by July from 60-70 million now, later than a previous timeline of end-May, Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla told CNBC-TV18. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* South African researchers hope to next week resume a study using JNJ's vaccine to immunize healthcare workers, one of the scientists leading the programme said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* India's only domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, has been found to be 78% effective in a second analysis of clinical trials done around the country, its makers said. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* World stocks rose on Wednesday as Wall Street and Europe bounced back from large drops, while oil prices continued to be weighed down by rising cases in Asia. * Britain is showing signs of economic recovery from the pandemic as it gradually relaxes its latest lockdown measures, according to a range of timely and forward-looking indicators.

* Air traffic will recover more slowly than previously expected from the pandemic, global airlines body IATA said. (Compiled by Devika Syamnath and Federico Maccioni; Edited by Kirsten Donovan and Arun Koyyur)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

