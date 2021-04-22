Left Menu

AIIMS COVID-19 Task Force seeks doctors from other departments

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here has requested his colleagues from other departments to provide 80 per cent of the resident doctors and faculty members for COVID-19 management.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here has requested his colleagues from other departments to provide 80 per cent of the resident doctors and faculty members for COVID-19 management. In an urgent request, Dr Naveet Wig, the chairperson of COVID-19 Task Force at AIIMS, said that in view of rise in the number of COVID patients and the opening of multiple COVID-19 facilities in the hospital, the need for manpower has increased multi-fold.

"To meet this demand, as directed by the Director, So, you're requested to provide 80 per cent of your residents and 80 per cent of your faculty members for the COVID-19 management pool," he said. He further asked to provide the names of residents and faculty members urgently to finalise the roster for COVID-19 at the earliest.

"Please provide the names of residents and faculty members urgently from your department to finalise the roster for COVID-19 at the earliest," he added. (ANI)

