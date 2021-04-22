EU preparing AstraZeneca lawsuit over COVID-19 vaccine deliveries - sources

Left Menu

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 22-04-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 12:26 IST
The European Union's executive arm is preparing a legal case against AstraZeneca to ensure it delivers the COVID-19 jabs contracted for the second quarter, two diplomats and an official told Reuters on Thursday.

"The Commission did refer to the intention to launch legal action," an EU diplomat said in referring to a Wednesday meeting among the 27 national envoys to EU hub Brussels.

The EU official, who is involved in talks with vaccine makers, said: "EU states have to decide if they participate. It is about fulfillment of deliveries by the end of the second quarter."

