Bina Refinery setting up 1,000-bed hospital, to supply oxygen for COVID patients

Bina Refinery has decided to supply oxygen for COVID-19 patients and has started setting up a 1,000-bed temporary hospital near its plant site in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh.

The State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that Bina Refinery is ready to provide oxygen for patients.

According to senior state government officials, to ensure that there is no need for oxygen transportation, the refinery has started setting up a 1,000-bed hospital near the plant.

The state urban development minister Bhupendra Singh has been made in-charge for setting up and making arrangements for this hospital, the officials said.

Singh will visit the refinery on Thursday to oversee arrangements being made for setting up this facility.

Bina Refinery is owned and operated by Bharat Oman Refineries Limited, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 13,107 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the highest spike in a day since the pandemic began, the state health department said.

The state's caseload stands at 4,46,811, including 4,788 deaths, 75 of which took place in the last 24 hours, the officials said.

In April so far, the state has recorded 1,51,300 new cases and 802 fatalities.

