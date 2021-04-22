Left Menu

COVID-19: Haryana orders closure of all shops by 6 pm, bans non-essential gatherings

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-04-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 15:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Having witnessed a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases in recent days, the Haryana government on Thursday announced several restrictions to control the spread, including the closure of shops by 6 pm and a ban on all non-essential gatherings.

The restrictions will come into effect from Friday, state Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said.

''All shops will remain closed from 6 pm onward in Haryana from tomorrow, all non-essential gatherings are banned, anybody holding any function within the prescribed limit will have to seek permission from concerned SDM (Sub Divisional Magistrate),'' Vij said in a tweet.

The state government had recently capped the number of attendees in indoor events to 50 and that for open spaces to 200.

On April 21, Haryana recorded 9,623 new COVID-19 infections and 45 deaths, the state's highest single-day spike in both cases and fatalities so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

