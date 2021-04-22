Left Menu

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 22-04-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 15:21 IST
Hungary says only 1% of those vaccinated contract COVID-19 -govt
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hungarian data show that only 1% of those vaccinated with one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine have subsequently contracted the disease and after receiving two doses the rate is even lower, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday.

Hungary has so far inoculated close to 35% of its population with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

