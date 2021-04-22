Singapore to block arrivals from India due to coronavirus wave

Singapore to block arrivals from India due to coronavirus waveReuters | Singapore | Updated: 22-04-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 16:29 IST
Singapore health ministry said on Thursday it will not allow entry to long-term visa holders and short-term visitors with recent travel history to India, which is battling a second wave of COVID-19 infections.
On Thursday, Singapore said it was investigating COVID-19 cases in a migrant workers' dormitory for the possibility of re-infection and is quarantining more than 1,100 of the facility's residents. So far, 17 recovered workers were found to be positive for COVID-19 at the dormitory.
The government said travel restrictions with India will help curb potential cases in the dormitories because many of the laborers arrive from the South Asian nation.
