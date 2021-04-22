Delhi: Sufficient oxygen at Commonwealth Games Covid Centre, says Sisodia

Amid reports of shortage of medical oxygen in Delhi due to rising COVID-19 cases, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said there are sufficient oxygen cylinders and concentrators at the Commonwealth Games Covid Centre for the current number of patients there. "There is a sufficient number of oxygen cylinders and concentrators in the Commonwealth Games Covid Center, there is no problem for the current number of patients," Sisodia tweeted.

The demand for medical oxygen has increased in Delhi amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. The hospitals in the city have been grappling with depleting supply of medical oxygen. Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought help from his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar to facilitate the transport of oxygen trucks from Haryana to Delhi following which Haryana allocated 140 Matric tonne (MT) oxygen allotted to the national capital.

Delhi reported 24,638 new COVID-19 cases and 249 deaths in the last 24 hours. The city has 85,364 active cases. (ANI)

