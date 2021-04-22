99 Sikh pilgrims test positive for COVID-19 after returning from Pakistan

A total of 99 pilgrims from Punjab tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday on returning from Pakistan after paying obeisance at various Sikh shrines located in the neighbouring country.

The Sikh ''jatha'' (group) of 810 pilgrims, sponsored by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), had gone to Pakistan on April 12 to observe the Baisakhi festival.

Senior health official Dr Naresh Chawla said the pilgrims, who tested positive for the viral disease, were asked to quarantine themselves at their homes as presently, no special institution is operational at the government level to quarantine such patients.

On April 12, before the pilgrims left for Pakistan, they were tested for COVID-19 and their reports were negative.

However, SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur said in case any of the COVID-positive pilgrims requires hospitalisation, he would be treated at an SGPC-run hospital here for free.

