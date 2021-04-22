Two Noida hospitals with around 600 COVID patients say oxygen shortage

Two private hospitals in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar with around 600 COVID-19 patients on Thursday said they were facing shortage of oxygen supply and the quantity they had with them would not last till Friday.

Officials of the Kailash Hospital in Sector 27 said they have already ''overstretched'' their resources and healthcare workers were working beyond duty hours to tackle the influx of patients due to the pandemic, while patients at the Prakash Hospital in Sector 31 were also left in lurch due to oxygen shortage.

Kailash Group Medical Director doctor Ritu Vohra said they have around 450 patients across their four facilities in the district while the Prakash Hospital, which has two facilities, in a statement said it has around 150 patients under treatment who need medical oxygen.

''We have oxygen for seven-eight hours. Since morning, all our group hospitals need oxygen replenishment. We have stopped new admissions due to oxygen shortage. In this hospital (Sector 27), we have oxygen that would be sufficient only for four-five hours,'' Vohra said around noon.

''We are ready to pay extra price for oxygen or do whatever it takes because patients should be saved – the life of our patients is top priority for us,'' she added.

Urging for help, the senior doctor appealed to people from civil society also if they could help the hospital with oxygen replenishment.

Vohra said her hospital officials have informed district administration and all officials concerned regarding the situation and have repeatedly got assurances that ''replenishment would be done soon'' but to no avail.

At Prakash Hospital in Noida, attendants of several patients were seen running pillar to post to find help while the hospital officials said they were facing difficulty in procuring oxygen from their supplier in Haryana.

''We have been told that the hospital has oxygen that will last only two to three hours and that patients should be taken to some other hospital,'' a patient's attendant standing outside the hospital told reporters.

Another senior citizen said, ''My daughter is in the hospital since the past few days and now they are saying take her somewhere else. Where do we take her! They should tell me where I should take her, I would do that. It's such a failure.'' Gautam Buddh Nagar Chief Development Officer Anil Singh, who visited Prakash Hospital, said he has been told about the difficulty in procurement of medical oxygen from Haryana and the district administration is making efforts to resolve the issue.

On patients being asked to move to other facilities, Singh told reporters, ''If such a situation arises, then we will make all facilities for it.'' Besides, Kailash and Prakash hospitals, attendants at some other hospitals in Noida and Greater Noida also claimed difficulty in finding oxygen for their patients battling COVID-19 infection.

Gautam Buddh Nagar in western Uttar Pradesh adjoining Delhi is one of the worst-hit districts of the state with over 4,000 active COVID-19 cases and the death toll of 118, according to official figures updates till Wednesday.

