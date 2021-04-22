Left Menu

Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine expected to be imported by June-July: Science and Technology Ministry

Johnson & Johnson's single-shot coronavirus vaccine is expected to be imported to India for "fill and finish" by June or July this year, said Renu Swarup, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 21:23 IST
Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine expected to be imported by June-July: Science and Technology Ministry
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Johnson & Johnson's single-shot coronavirus vaccine is expected to be imported to India for "fill and finish" by June or July this year, said Renu Swarup, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology on Thursday. "The Johnson & Johnson's vaccines are expected to be imported to India by June-July 2021. Johnson & Johnson's is working closely with Biological E to facilitate the ongoing tech transfer to India," Swarup told ANI.

Talking about the vaccine, Swarup said that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine candidate "leverages the adenovirus vector-based delivery system." "To expand the manufacturing capacity in India, Johnson & Johnson has signed a tech-transfer agreement with Biological E Limited, for the manufacturing of their investigational single dose, SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate, Ad26.COV2.S. This would add to the manufacturing capacity of India," she said.

She added that Biological E is also working on its own candidate which has completed the trial. "The estimated manufacturing capacity of Biological E, for this vaccine candidate, is about 600 billion doses per annum," Swarup added.

According to data published in the New England Journal of Medicine, as cited by The Hill, Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine protected against symptomatic and asymptomatic infection and prevented hospitalisation and death in all participants 28 days after vaccination. The article said the vaccine was 67 per cent effective on average against moderate to severe-critical COVID-19 at least 14 days after administration, and 66 per cent effective at 28 days after vaccination.

The vaccine was close to 77 per cent effective against severe/critical COVID-19 at 14 days after administration, and 85 per cent after 28 days. Talking about Russia's Sputnik V vaccine that recently received Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) in India, Swarup said that besides the initial import of the Russian vaccine, India is also looking forward to indigenous production of Sputnik V.

"Internal discussions have been going on with Dr Reddy's regarding the same. Apart from Dr Reddy's, five local manufacturing partners have been identified including Hetero Biopharma, Virchow Biotech, Stelis Biopharma, Gland Biopharma and Panacea Biotech which collectively could produce about 700 million doses per annum. Tech transfer from Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is in process and the vaccine doses are expected to be available soon," she added. After getting approval from the Subject expert committee (SEC) for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA), the Indian Ambassador to Russia, Bala Venkatesh Varma on April 16 said that the first batch of Sputnik V will be delivered to India in April.

Sputnik V is the third COVID-19 vaccine to get clearance in India after Serum Institute of India's locally-made Oxford Covid-19 vaccine Covishield and Bharat Biotech's indigenously manufactured Covaxin. India has become the 60th country to authorise the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Bypoll for Pipli assembly seat rescheduled for May 16

The Election Commission of India ECI Thursday rescheduled polling for the Pipili assembly seat by-election in Puri district to May 16, official sources said.This was announced by Odishas Chief Electoral Officer S K Lohani.Though the earlier...

In 7th heaven: Indian women boxers lord the ring at youth world c'ships with 7 golds

It was raining gold for Indias women boxers at the youth world championships in Kielce, Poland on Thursday with all seven finalists notching up splendid summit victories, making it the countrys best ever performance at the marquee event.Git...

Prague zoo opens new home for rare wild horse species

Four rare central Asian wild horses, whose breed was once near extinction, are now roaming a meadow overlooking Prague as the citys zoo expands a breeding program that aims to rebuild their numbers in the steppes of Asia. The Prague Zoo rel...

Renowned Sanskrit scholar Ghulam Dastagir Birajdar dies

Renowned Sanskrit scholar Pandit Ghulam Dastagir Birajdar died at Solapur in Maharashtra on Thursday afternoon following a brief illness, family sources said.Dastagir, 87, had in-depth knowledge of Hindu scriptures including the Vedas and h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021