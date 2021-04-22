France reports people 5,981 in intensive care units for COVID-19

France reports people 5,981 in intensive care units for COVID-19Reuters | Paris | Updated: 22-04-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 21:49 IST
France reported on Thursday that 5,981 people were in intensive care units with COVID-19, up by 22 a day earlier, the second highest total of 2021 as the country prepares to exit its third lockdown.
