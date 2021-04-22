Left Menu

France reports people 5,981 in intensive care units for COVID-19

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 22-04-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 21:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

France reported on Thursday that 5,981 people were in intensive care units with COVID-19, up by 22 a day earlier, the second highest total of 2021 as the country prepares to exit its third lockdown.

Also Read: France meets its target for 10 million first shots of COVID vaccine

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

