Spoke to central ministers about oxygen shortage in Noida hospitals: MLA Pankaj Singh

BJP leader and Noida MLA Pankaj Singh on Thursday said he spoke to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal regarding the shortage of medical oxygen and the COVID-19 situation in Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

He said the central ministers have assured him that steps are being taken to resolve the issues and replenish oxygen supply in the western Uttar Pradesh district.

At least two private hospitals in Noida having around 600 COVID-19 patients on Thursday declared that they were facing a shortage of medical oxygen and put new admissions on hold, even as the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said efforts were being made to replenish supplies.

Patients at several other hospitals in the district faced difficulties in securing hospital admissions, beds, oxygen or medicines. Health services have been crippled in the region due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

''I spoke to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal regarding oxygen availability. Also apprised them of the situation in Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida),'' Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.

''They (the central ministers) assured me that essential steps are being taken to resolve these issues and that oxygen shortage would not happen,'' he said in another tweet.

Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded the biggest single-day jump of 11 fatalities on Thursday that pushed the district's death toll to 129 while the active caseload climbed to 4,088 with 530 fresh cases, according to official figures.

