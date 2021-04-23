Left Menu

Varanasi: Nine patients shifted to BHU Trauma Centre amid shortage of oxygen at private hospital

As many as nine COVID-19 patients were shifted to the BHU Trauma Centre in Uttar Pradesh Varanasi on Thursday due to the lack of liquid medical oxygen at a private hospital here.

ANI | Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 23-04-2021 09:27 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 09:27 IST
Varanasi: Nine patients shifted to BHU Trauma Centre amid shortage of oxygen at private hospital
Visuals from Trimurti Hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As many as nine COVID-19 patients were shifted to the BHU Trauma Centre in Uttar Pradesh Varanasi on Thursday due to the lack of liquid medical oxygen at a private hospital here. "The doctors at Trimurti Hospital had informed us about the lack of oxygen. So some patients had to shift to BHU," said an official.

"There are nine patients that are being shifted as the hospital is left with just an hour of oxygen supply," he said. "The hospital informed us about the shortage of oxygen at the hospital just two hours before and ask us to shift the patient," kin of a COVID infected patient told ANI.

The worsening COVID-19 situation has seen a surge in the demand for medical oxygen and beds for the COVID-19 patients and many states are reporting a shortage in essential medical supplies. Availability of oxygen is a key element in the treatment of certain medical conditions in the COVID infection. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Regional NGOs urge ASEAN to include ousted Myanmar lawmakers in crisis summit

A grouping of 45 Southeast Asian non-governmental organisations has urged regional leaders to include Myanmar lawmakers ousted by the military to attend a summit on Saturday to discuss the turmoil in that country. The Association of Southea...

Fitch affirms India at BBB-minus, Covid not to derail economic recovery

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indias long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating IDR at BBB-minus and said the surging second wave of Covid-19 might delay GDP recovery but will not derail the economy. Fitch has forecast a 12.8 per cent re...

Olympics-IOC can't stop athletes taking a knee in Tokyo: Britain's Skinner

Britains Olympic track cycling gold medallist Callum Skinner said the International Olympic Committee IOC would not be able to stop athletes protesting during this years Tokyo Games. IOC Rule 50 forbids any kind of demonstration or politica...

25 COVID patients die at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in last 24 hrs; govt sources say sufficient oxygen at facility

Twenty-five sickest COVID-19 patients have died at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here in the last 24 hours, and the lives of another 60 such patients are at risk, officials said on Friday, amid a serious oxygen crisis unfolding in the national cap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021