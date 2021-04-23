Left Menu

11-year-old Indian boy is Singapore's sole new community case of COVID-19

The boy was part of a cluster identified on April 21 that is linked to an imported case that was likely re-infected in India, the Channel News Asia reported on Friday.The Dimensions International College student is a household contact of that imported case.He tested negative for COVID-19 on April 17 and April 19 during his quarantine.On April 21, he developed a fever and reported his symptom to the Ministry of Health.Another test was taken, which came back positive for infection.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 23-04-2021 10:21 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 10:21 IST
An 11-year-old Indian boy was the sole community case of COVID-19 among the 24 new infections reported in Singapore on Thursday, according to a media report.

The Dimensions International College student is a household contact of that imported case.

He tested negative for COVID-19 on April 17 and April 19 during his quarantine.

On April 21, he developed a fever and reported his symptom to the Ministry of Health.

Another test was taken, which came back positive for infection. The boy was then taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

He is also one of the two locally transmitted cases reported on Thursday. The other, said to be a Bangladeshi, lives in a dormitory. Both are linked to previously confirmed cases.

The remaining 22 cases were imported and were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry.

Singapore has reported 60,880 COVID-19 cases so far with 30 deaths.

