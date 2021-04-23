Left Menu

Use of e-cigarettes plus tobacco cigarettes linked to increased risk of respiratory symptoms: Study

A new research revealed that respiratory symptoms, such as cough and wheeze, are more likely to develop when people use both e-cigarettes and tobacco cigarettes together compared with using either one alone.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2021 11:08 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 11:08 IST
Use of e-cigarettes plus tobacco cigarettes linked to increased risk of respiratory symptoms: Study
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A new research revealed that respiratory symptoms, such as cough and wheeze, are more likely to develop when people use both e-cigarettes and tobacco cigarettes together compared with using either one alone. The findings of the study were published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, the flagship journal of the American Thoracic Society.

Exclusively using or vaping e-cigarettes can help people quit smoking, but many people using e-cigarettes to quit smoking continue to smoke cigarettes. This research led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) suggested that respiratory symptoms are more likely to develop when people use both e-cigarettes and tobacco cigarettes together. The investigators analysed information on 20,882 individuals aged 12 years and older in the Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health (PATH) Study, a US nationally representative longitudinal survey.

They analysed participants who had no respiratory symptoms when surveyed in 2015-2016. When they were surveyed about one year later, respiratory symptoms were reported by 10.7 per cent of those who did not use e-cigarettes or tobacco cigarettes, 11.8 per cent of exclusive e-cigarette users, 17.1 per cent of exclusive tobacco smokers, and 19.7 per cent of dual users (those who both vaped e-cigarettes and smoked tobacco cigarettes). Dual users had a 1.9-times higher odds of developing respiratory symptoms compared with exclusive e-cigarette users and a 1.24-times higher odds compared with exclusive tobacco smokers. The risk of new respiratory symptoms among individuals who vaped but did not smoke was not significantly higher than the risk among individuals who neither vaped nor smoked.

"To help people quit smoking, FDA-approved medications, such as the nicotine patch or the medication varenicline, are preferred," said lead author Krishna Reddy, MD, MS, an investigator in MGH's Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine and the MGH Tobacco Research and Treatment Center. "People who vape e-cigarettes in an effort to stop smoking tobacco cigarettes should be cautioned against using both and instead should switch over completely from smoking to vaping, with an ultimate goal of stopping vaping as well," added Reddy.

Senior author Nancy Rigotti, MD, director of the Tobacco Research and Treatment Center, said, "This study helps identify how e-cigarettes can best be used to reduce the harms caused by smoking cigarettes. Exclusive e-cigarette use did not increase the risk of new respiratory symptoms while using both products (e-cigarettes and cigarettes) did." (ANI)

Also Read: Idols of Mathura’s Shri Krishna temple lies buried under Agra mosque: Petition

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Miners seek gold under the desert sands after Egypt changes rules

Mining companies awarded blocks in Egypts the Eastern Desert are set to start exploring for gold under a legislative overhaul that seeks eventually to unlock vast untapped mineral resources.Despite plentiful reserves and a rich mining histo...

TN CM writes to Modi, seeks 20 lakh doses of covid vaccine from Centre

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday urged the Centre to allocate an assured supply of 20 lakh doses of covid vaccines to ensure unhindered immunisation and batted against any restriction on supply of Remdesivir, used in COVID-19 treatment.C...

People in major pain due to oxygen shortage: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during PM's meet on COVID situation.

People in major pain due to oxygen shortage Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during PMs meet on COVID situation....

Australia's Perth city to enter three-day lockdown from midnight

Western Australias capital of Perth and the neighboring Peel region will enter a snap three-day lockdown from midnight on Friday after a man tested positive for COVID-19 and was in the community for a number of days following hotel quaranti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021