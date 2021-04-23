Apollo brings out book to guide healthcare institutions, workers amid COVID-19

The country's leading healthcare provider Apollo Hospitals on Friday said it has come out with a book with best practice guidelines for hospitals, nursing homes and healthcare workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 Red Book summarises evidence-based best practice guidelines to support big and small healthcare institutions in making quick and timely decisions for diagnosis, treatment and management of COVID and non-COVID cases during the pandemic, Apollo Hospitals said in a statement.

The book also includes guidelines for non-clinical processes, policies and protocols to improve efficiency and ensure a sound working environment, it added.

The guidelines will empower the healthcare institutions and the medical fraternity to react with agility to the evolving situation brought about by the second wave of the COVID pandemic, the healthcare provider noted.

''The pandemic has led to a dynamic environment where understanding of the virus and mitigation factors are changing rapidly. In such a situation, it is important to deliver the best standards of care as per the latest knowledge,'' Apollo Hospitals Group Joint Managing Director Sangita Reddy said.

The Red Book is the culmination of Apollo's over 38 years of expertise in healthcare combined with experience of being at the forefront in battling COVID-19, she added.

''As we face the second wave, healthcare professionals will face challenges in delivering active and effective processes to tackle the rising number of cases coming to the hospitals, continuously evolving restrictions, and new protocols for management of cases.

"The boom will serve as a guide to healthcare institutions in the implementation of responsive practices with roles, structures and processes clearly marked out,'' Reddy noted.

