Left Menu

Asymptomatic COVID-19 patients should avoid rushing to big hospitals: Official

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-04-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 17:17 IST
Asymptomatic COVID-19 patients should avoid rushing to big hospitals: Official

If people who test positive for COVID-19 are in case asymptomatic, they should avoid rushing immediately to big hospitals, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner, G Prakash appealed to the public here on Friday.

When all positive people with no symptoms crowded big state-run facilities, it became hard for doctors to pay complete attention to patients who are in serious condition battling severe symptoms, he said.

Doctors were left with no time to concentrate on those who are serious and crowding deprived immediate, quality medical care to those who needed it the most, he said.

Hence, immediately rushing to large hospitals should be avoided, he told reporters here.

Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (Madras Medical College), Kilpauk, Stanley, Omandurar and ESIC are the five medical college hospitals in Chennai in the government sector.

Those with severe symptoms could visit such big hospitals and people with no symptoms could isolate themselves in their homes, the senior civic body official said.

About 80 to 85 per cent people who test positive for coronavirus here do not have routine symptoms including fever and there was no need to panic just because someone has tested positive for the virus, the top official said.

People with mild symptoms could visit one of the twelve screening centres in the city and they shall be assisted by Corporation health officials, he said.

In such centres, after examining patients and running requisite diagnostic tests, doctors would on need basis refer people to COVID care centres where they shall be under medical observation.

Out of 3,700 people who tested positive on Thursday, about 1,200 people were brought to screening centres and the rest were either sent to state-run or private hospitals.

Categorising and screening COVID-19 patients and avoiding immediately sending all positive people to hospitals would help reduce burden on doctors and also aid them focus on those who needed immediate attention, he said.

Private hospitals have also been directed by the government to allot 50 per cent beds for COVID-19 patients and admit only those who are in serious condition.

Others, people with no symptoms and those with mild symptoms should either be home-quarantined or sent to Covid care centres following screening.

Over the next about 30 days, COVID-19 cases are likely to increase and a 'peak' is expected by end-May, Prakash said quoting opinions of experts and bodies like the Indian Council of Medical Research.PTI VGN SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Female police officer stabbed near Paris, attacker shot - Europe 1 radio

A female police officer has been stabbed at the entrance of a police station in Rambouillet, a town 57 kilometres southwest of Paris, Europe 1 radio reported on Friday, adding that the attacker had been shot and overpowered by police office...

US Domestic News Roundup: US govt stops funding for late-stage study of Inovio's COVID-19 vaccine; Sexual assault prosecutions should be taken out and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.U.S. govt stops funding for late-stage study of Inovios COVID-19 vaccineDrug developer Inovio Pharmaceuticals said on Friday the U.S. government had stopped funding for a late-stage ...

Monks from Lanka visit archaeological sites of Ghandhara Buddhist civilisation in Pak

A 12-member delegation of Buddhist monks from Sri Lanka on Friday visited various archaeological sites of Ghandhara Buddhist civilisation in Pakistans northwest Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province and performed religious rituals.The monks visited t...

Goa CM Pramod Sawant will not celebrate his b'day amid COVID surge

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will not be celebrating his birthday on April 24 this year, in view of the rising COVID-19 cases across the country. In order to avoid any public gathering, the Chief Minister will not be available at his re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021