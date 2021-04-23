UK PM Johnson says Britain is getting control of COVID-19 pandemic

UK PM Johnson says Britain is getting control of COVID-19 pandemicReuters | London | Updated: 23-04-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 17:55 IST
Britain is getting control of the COVID-19 pandemic as case numbers fall and vaccines are rolled out, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday, adding that he would stick to a cautious plan for easing lockdown restrictions.
"We're getting through this. There's no question that things are better than they were," Johnson told broadcasters, adding that he thought the next stage of reopening would proceed on May 17, with all restrictions hopefully lifted on June 21.
"There's no question that we're starting to get the pandemic really well under control at the moment, but we've got to stick to our cautious approach and go through the steps of the roadmap."
