EU Commission sees potential in protein-based COVID-19 vaccines

Th EU Commission may eventually expand its portfolio of COVID-19 jabs to protein-based vaccines, the EU executive's President Ursula von der Leyen suggested on Friday.

"We will certainly add other potential vaccines, for example protein-based vaccines have also quite a potential," von der Leyen said at a news briefing.

The vaccines currently being developed by Novavax and Sanofi/Glaxo-Smith-Kline are examples of protein-based vaccines.

