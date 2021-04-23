EU Commission sees potential in protein-based COVID-19 vaccines

EU Commission sees potential in protein-based COVID-19 vaccinesReuters | Puurs | Updated: 23-04-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 18:09 IST
Th EU Commission may eventually expand its portfolio of COVID-19 jabs to protein-based vaccines, the EU executive's President Ursula von der Leyen suggested on Friday.
"We will certainly add other potential vaccines, for example protein-based vaccines have also quite a potential," von der Leyen said at a news briefing.
The vaccines currently being developed by Novavax and Sanofi/Glaxo-Smith-Kline are examples of protein-based vaccines.
