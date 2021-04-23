UP records highest single-day spike of 37,238 COVID-19 cases, 199 deaths

A record single-day spike of 37,238 COVID-19 cases and 199 fatalities on Friday pushed Uttar Pradesh's infection tally to over 10 lakhs and the death toll due to the disease to 10,737, a health bulletin said.

As many as 22,566 patients recovered from the disease in the state in a span of 24 hours, taking the total count of recoveries to 7,28,980, Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal said.

On Thursday, the state had recorded 34,379 cases and 195 fatalities.

Uttar Pradesh currently has 2,73,653 active cases, of which over 2.18 lakh are in home-isolation, Sehgal said.

The total infection tally in the state now stands at 10,13,370, he said.

Lucknow reported the highest number of 5,682 fresh cases, followed by Kanpur (1,993), Allahabad (1,954), Varanasi (1,483), Meerut (1,361), Gautam Buddh Nagar (1,064) and others districts, the bulletin said.

Of the fresh deaths, 14 were from Lucknow, 12 from Allahabad, 10 each from Varanasi and Chandauli, and nine each of Kanpur and Gautam Buddh Nagar, it added.

The state capital reported 7,165 discharges, which is more than the number of fresh cases detected here, the bulletin said.

On Thursday, 2.35 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state.

About the shortage of oxygen, Sehgal said a control room has been set up to monitor the situation, and orders have been issued by the chief minister to install oxygen plants at all the hospitals.

Besides, 1,500 oxygen concentrators have also been ordered, he said, adding that people are being advised not to pay heed to rumours.

