Left Menu

UP records highest single-day spike of 37,238 COVID-19 cases, 199 deaths

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-04-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 18:46 IST
UP records highest single-day spike of 37,238 COVID-19 cases, 199 deaths

A record single-day spike of 37,238 COVID-19 cases and 199 fatalities on Friday pushed Uttar Pradesh's infection tally to over 10 lakhs and the death toll due to the disease to 10,737, a health bulletin said.

As many as 22,566 patients recovered from the disease in the state in a span of 24 hours, taking the total count of recoveries to 7,28,980, Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal said.

On Thursday, the state had recorded 34,379 cases and 195 fatalities.

Uttar Pradesh currently has 2,73,653 active cases, of which over 2.18 lakh are in home-isolation, Sehgal said.

The total infection tally in the state now stands at 10,13,370, he said.

Lucknow reported the highest number of 5,682 fresh cases, followed by Kanpur (1,993), Allahabad (1,954), Varanasi (1,483), Meerut (1,361), Gautam Buddh Nagar (1,064) and others districts, the bulletin said.

Of the fresh deaths, 14 were from Lucknow, 12 from Allahabad, 10 each from Varanasi and Chandauli, and nine each of Kanpur and Gautam Buddh Nagar, it added.

The state capital reported 7,165 discharges, which is more than the number of fresh cases detected here, the bulletin said.

On Thursday, 2.35 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state.

About the shortage of oxygen, Sehgal said a control room has been set up to monitor the situation, and orders have been issued by the chief minister to install oxygen plants at all the hospitals.

Besides, 1,500 oxygen concentrators have also been ordered, he said, adding that people are being advised not to pay heed to rumours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Vaccine policy creating huge financial burden on States: Kerala CM

The Centres new vaccine policy was creating a huge financial burden on the state governments, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday and sought its support to flatten the rising COVID-19 curve.During a video conference held b...

EU to shortly sign world's largest vaccine deal with Pfizer

The European Commission said it expects to seal the worlds biggest vaccine supply deal within days, securing up to 1.8 billion doses of Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine for the next few years as a debate rages over unfair access to shots for the wo...

NewCore and Nokia extend broadband connectivity to remote Native American tribes

Nokia, in partnership with NewCore Wireless, is extending the next-generation private wireless connectivity to empower rural, unserved and underserved Native American communities across the U.S.The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in North and Sou...

Another hospital, another fire; 14 die in Virar ICU blaze

Fourteen COVID-19 patients died after a fire broke out at the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Friday, police said.While 13 were charred to death in the ICU, one patient died while being taken ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021