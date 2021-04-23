India a 'devastating reminder' of damage COVID can wreak, says WHO chief
He said he was concerned about the growing caseload in India. "The situation in India is a devastating reminder of what the virus can do," he told a virtual briefing in Geneva. (Writing by Stephanie Nebehay and Emma Farge in Geneva; Editing by Nick Macfie and Toby Chopra)Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 23-04-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 18:51 IST
People are dying across the world because they are not being vaccinated against COVID-19, they are not being tested and not being treated, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday. He said he was concerned about the growing caseload in India.
"The situation in India is a devastating reminder of what the virus can do," he told a virtual briefing in Geneva. (Writing by Stephanie Nebehay and Emma Farge in Geneva; Editing by Nick Macfie and Toby Chopra)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Faster global growth driven primarily by US, China and India: World Bank president
Democracies around world including US, India facing challenges: Indian-American Congressman
During COVID-19 pandemic, India's debt to GDP ratio increased from 74 pc to 90 pc: IMF
Dream is to be the highest wicket-taker for India: Siraj
New Zealand suspends entry for travellers from India amid COVID-19 spike