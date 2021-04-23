Left Menu

India a 'devastating reminder' of damage COVID can wreak, says WHO chief

He said he was concerned about the growing caseload in India. "The situation in India is a devastating reminder of what the virus can do," he told a virtual briefing in Geneva. (Writing by Stephanie Nebehay and Emma Farge in Geneva; Editing by Nick Macfie and Toby Chopra)

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 23-04-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 18:51 IST
People are dying across the world because they are not being vaccinated against COVID-19, they are not being tested and not being treated, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday. He said he was concerned about the growing caseload in India.

