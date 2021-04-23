India must reduce mobility and mixing to rein in pandemic-WHO

India must control mobility and mixing to reduce a surge in infections, the World Health Organization emergencies director Mike Ryan said on Friday. He called reducing transmission in India a "very difficult task".

"We've got to reduce mixing in whatever way we can to reduce infection. The Indian government is looking to do that." India reported the world's highest daily tally of coronavirus infections for a second day on Friday, surpassing 330,000 new cases, as it struggles with a health system overwhelmed by patients and plagued by accidents and lack of oxygen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)