Left Menu

Govt working hard to enhance production of Remdesivir: Mandaviya

Production capacity is now ramped up to 90 lakhs vials per month, earlier it was 40 lakhs vialsmonth, Mandaviya tweeted.The government is monitoring the situation on a daily basis and doing all that needs to be done to increase the supply of the drug in the country, he added.Very soon, 3 lakh vialday will be produced.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 20:36 IST
Govt working hard to enhance production of Remdesivir: Mandaviya

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) The government is working hard to enhance the production of antiviral drug Remdesivir to 3 lakh vials per day to improve supply amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh L Mandaviya said on Friday.

With a massive spike in COVID-19 cases, demand for Remdesivir has gone up manifold in the country.

''Since 12th April, 25 new manufacturing sites for #Remdesivir's production have been approved. Production capacity is now ramped up to ≥90 lakhs vials per month, earlier it was 40 lakhs vials/month,'' Mandaviya tweeted.

The government is monitoring the situation on a daily basis and doing all that needs to be done to increase the supply of the drug in the country, he added.

''Very soon, 3 lakh vial/day will be produced. Monitoring is being done on daily basis. We would not leave any stone unturned to supply #Remdesivir,'' the minister said in another tweet.

Earlier, this week, the government had waived customs duty on Remdesivir, its raw materials and other components used to make the antiviral drug in order to help augment domestic availability and reduce the cost of the injection.

On April 11, in view of increased demand for Remdesivir, the Centre banned the export of the injection and its APIs till the situation improves.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) had last week said various drug companies had cut the prices of Remdesivir injection on the intervention of the government.

Cadila Healthcare has reduced the price of its REMDAC (Remdesivir 100 mg) injection to Rs 899 from Rs 2,800. Similarly, Syngene International has cut the price of its brand RemWin to Rs 2,450 from Rs 3,950.

Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories has cut the price of REDYX, which used to cost Rs 5,400, to Rs 2,700 now. Similarly, Cipla has reduced the price of its CIPREMI brand to Rs 3,000 from Rs 4,000.

Mylan has also reduced the price of its brand from Rs 4,800 to Rs 3,400. Similarly, Jubilant Generics has cut the price of its Remdesivir brand to Rs 3,400 from Rs 4,700 earlier. Hetero Healthcare has cut the price of its brand COVIFOR from Rs 5,400 to Rs 3,490.

India is struggling with the second wave of coronavirus infection and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

The country recorded a one-day tally of 3.32 lakh new coronavirus cases and 2,263 more fatalities, according to official data released on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Co-creator of AstraZeneca COVID shot defends safety amid clot concerns

One of the Oxford scientists who co-developed AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine defended its safety on Friday and said he was not worried that some countries had opted to restrict its use amid concerns about a possible link to very rare side ef...

COVID-19: Strict weekend curfew comes into effect in

A strict weekend curfew to contain COVID-19 came into effect in the main cities and towns of Karnataka including Benglauru from Friday night, and it will remain in force till Monday morning.The government has ordered the weekend curfew from...

Oxygen Express reaches Maharashtra

The first Oxygen Express carrying seven tankers filled with liquid medical oxygen from Visakhapatnam reached Maharashtra on Friday.The train arrived at Nagpur at 8.10 pm, bringing some relief to the state which is reeling under a surge in c...

Ryan Giggs charged with assaulting 2 women

Former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs has been charged with assaulting two women, prosecutors said Friday.The 47-year-old Giggs, who is currently the national team coach of Wales, was ordered to appear in court on Wednesday. He had bee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021