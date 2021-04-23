Left Menu

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 23-04-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 21:28 IST
Goa municipal council polls: 66.70 pc voting reported

A total of 66.70 per cent of the 1.85 lakh eligible electors voted in polls to five municipal councils in Goa on Friday, an official said.

Results of the polls, held for municipal councils in Margao, Quepem, Sanguem, Mormugao and Mapusa, will be declared on April 26, he added.

''The polling went off peacefully. It began at 8 am and continued till 5 pm, with the last one hour being kept aside for voters who have been infected with COVID-19,'' a state poll official said.

He said Sanguem witnessed 81.49 per cent polling, which was the highest among the five places, followed by 78.01 in Quepem, 68.57 per cent in Mapusa, 65.04 per cent in Mormugao and 64.25 per cent in Margao, he said.

The polling was held amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Meanwhile, a former chairperson of Margao municipal council and a candidate in the current poll, was booked for moving about in public despite having tested positive for coronavirus, Inspector Kapil Nayak of Fatorda police station said.

A case was filed in this regard by Assistant Returning Officer Pratap Gaonkar after poll officials checked the Directorate of Health Services record and found that the candidate was a COVID-19 patient, Nayak said.

He has been booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act and IPC for disobeying government order and acting negligently in a way that was likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life, the official added.

