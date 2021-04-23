Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir preparing for vaccination of people in 18-45 age group

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-04-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 22:14 IST
Jammu and Kashmir preparing for vaccination of people in 18-45 age group
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir government is preparing for the vaccination of about 65 lakh people in the 18-45 age group from next month, a senior official said on Friday and directed authorities to strictly enforce precautionary measures against COVID-19 to contain the surge in infections.

Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam reviewed the public health response to the pandemic and asked the administration to remain alert and tighten the implementation of existing control measures and SOPs to reverse the upward trend.

Considering the recent surge in COVID-19 infections, the chief secretary impressed upon the officers to strictly implement the strategy of testing, vaccination, strict control in containment zones and promotion of COVID-19-appropriate behaviour among masses to prevent a further surge in the cases.

Informing that certain districts are showing very high positivity rate, the chief secretary asked the respective district administrations to ramp up testing in the identified target clusters and prioritise vaccination of the eligible population groups.

It was stated that 20-30 per cent of the new positive cases are travellers who are being tested at the entry point itself and prevented from mingling with the general population.

It was informed that in the initial phases of COVID-19 vaccination, 75 per cent of health workers, 78 per cent of frontline workers, and 38 per cent of citizens above 45 years of age, totalling 15,25,604 people, have been vaccinated in Jammu and Kashmir with no reported case of any adversity.

The next phase of the vaccination for the 18-45 age group will cover approximately 65 lakh people, they said.

To effectively deliver the vaccines at the grass-root level, the chief secretary sought greater coordination between the frontline workers of various departments including health, social welfare, school education, rural development, and housing and urban development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Maha fire: Hospital directors booked for culpable homicide

After 15 patients were killed in a fire in the early hours of Friday in a hospital in Virar in Palghar district, its directors and management were booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other offences, police said.The blaz...

Amit Shah reviews healthcare facilities available in Dhanvantari Covid Hospital

The Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah visited the newly constructed Dhanvantari Covid Hospital in Ahmedabad today. Shri Amit Shah reviewed the healthcare facilities available in the hospital. The hospital, starting services tomorrow, has b...

Soccer-Stopping Super League was fans' victory, says Liverpool's Henderson

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson praised the fans for making their voices heard to protest against the clubs involvement in the Super League and thanked them for putting pressure on the hierarchy to withdraw their support for the competit...

Consider forming infra fund to finance road projects: Gadkari to highway cos

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday suggested to major highway builders and private companies to look into the option of floating an infrastructure finance fund or non-banking financial company to fund road projects. Replying to a query ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021